Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Report: 10-12 teams interested in Justin Wilson

by Grey Papke

The Detroit Tigers may get a very significant return for closer Justin Wilson, judging by the level of interest.

The Tigers have reportedly received interest from 10 to 12 teams in the Wilson sweepstakes, according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press.

Wilson has a 2.29 ERA, 10 saves, and 50 strikeouts in 35.1 innings. He would be a quality option for teams unwilling to pay the king’s ransom the Baltimore Orioles are likely demanding for Zach Britton.

For Detroit, after what was considered by some to be a mediocre return for outfielder J.D. Martinez, the Tigers may just get a better package for Wilson.


