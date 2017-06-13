10 best aces in MLB this season

Any MLB team will feel better if they have a dominant ace pitcher they can turn to every fifth day. These aces can stop a losing streak or prolong a winning one. Overall they make everyone feel better about their chances at least once or twice a week. Aces are even more valuable in the playoffs, where a dominant pitcher can theoretically pitch three times in a best-of-seven series, making his team an incredibly tough out in October.

There are always ups-and-downs during a season, and players performing well early in the season could fade late. But for now, here is a list of the ten best ace pitchers in baseball currently.

1) Chris Sale, Red Sox

Sale is already proving to be well worth the prospect expenditure that the Red Sox surrendered to acquire him in the offseason. He’s walked into Boston — a tough market in a tough ballpark in a tough division — and only gotten better. His strikeout rate is at an all-time high, having fanned 12.46 per nine — that’s 126 strikeouts in 91 innings, including eight consecutive starts in which he struck out ten batters or more.

Sale has earned praise from arguably the best Red Sox pitcher of all time, and he shows no sign of stopping. He strikes out a ton of batters, doesn’t walk many, and is an uncomfortable at bat for righties, much less lefties who have to deal with his unorthodox delivery and wipeout slider. He, too, is only 28.

The Red Sox have a stud leading their staff for years to come.

2) Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

One could have quite the debate on who’s better right now between Kershaw and the man who will follow him on this list (a certain Washington Nationals ace). The Dodgers ace edges it on this list thanks to a slightly better ERA and walk rate, though you can hardly go wrong with either of them.

Kershaw’s merits are well-established by this point. The upper-90s fastball from the left side, the filthy curveball, the general dominance from a guy who is still just 29 years old. For a guy with such filthy stuff, he keeps his walks so low, issuing just 14 in 90 innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him this year, which would actually be the highest opponent batting average against the lefty since 2012.

Kershaw remains the best pitcher in the National League, and he likely has more years of dominance ahead of him.

3) Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

Scherzer has actually gotten better since he left Detroit and the American League for the comforts of the Nationals and the NL. Always a strikeout pitcher, he’s fanning batters at a higher rate than ever before, with his 12.17 K/9 mark easily the highest he’s ever put up in his career. He does it all while limiting walks — he’s issued only 21 in 91 innings. He recently became the third-fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach the 2,000 career strikeout plateau.

Despite being in a league with Clayton Kershaw, Scherzer could make a strong argument for NL Cy Young at this point. He’s proving to be worth every penny of the $210 million Washington shelled out for him, and has become the undisputed ace of a staff that also features Strasburg.

If Washington goes far in the playoffs, the ace right-hander will almost definitely be a huge reason why they do.

4) Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros

Keuchel is back to the form that won him the AL Cy Young in 2015. His 1.67 ERA comfortably leads all of baseball, though he’s admittedly been boosted by some luck.

Keuchel doesn’t post the gaudy strikeout numbers of some of his fellow aces, but he limits hard contact and home runs. He’s a ground ball machine, getting them at a nearly 70 percent rate, and opponents are hitting just .182 against him this season. His numbers across the board are even better than they were when he won that Cy Young.

The only thing that could stop Keuchel at this point appears to be injury — he’s on the disabled list for the second time in 2017 with a neck issue, and nobody is quite sure how serious it is.

5) Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks

Ray, now on his third organization, has essentially come out of nowhere to become, at least at the moment, Arizona’s best pitcher. He’s prone to walks — 3.83 BB/9 is certainly higher than where Arizona would prefer that walk rate to be — but it hasn’t much mattered. They’ll be elated with 107 strikeouts in 82.1 innings, the third-best K/9 rate among qualified starting pitchers this season.

A keen eye could have seen this breakout coming. Ray’s peripherals aren’t much different than they were last season, when he put up a 4.90 ERA thanks to some bad luck with runners on base and on batted balls in general. This year, those figures have returned to normal, and Ray’s ERA has plummeted to 2.62. Not bad for a guy who was moved from Washington to Detroit to Arizona in the span of a little over a year. The Tigers in particular must be kicking themselves over letting this lefty get away.

6) Lance McCullers, Houston Astros

McCullers has always been a good pitcher, but injury and control problems have limited his upside in the past. In fact, he is currently on the disabled list with a back issue, so he has not completely conquered that first demon. He appears to have handled the second, though — he walked five batters per nine innings in 2016, and has slashed that to 2.7 in 2017.

McCullers has done it all without compromising on his strikeouts. They’ve dropped a bit, but 89 in 76.2 innings is still nothing to sneeze at, and he has become an immensely capable Robin to Dallas Keuchel’s Batman.

In 13 starts so far in 2017, McCullers is 6-1, getting ground balls 63 percent of the time, and limiting opposing hitters to a .205 average. That is a lethal combination.

7) Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

Given all the hype and hoopla surrounding him when he was drafted and debuted, Strasburg almost feels like a disappointment at this point. That’s wildly unfair to him, as he’s still one of baseball’s best pitchers — just not the all-conquering ace that it once looked like he may become.

An ace is still an ace, though.

Strasburg has put together another strong season, with a 3.27 ERA backed by 99 strikeouts in 85.1 innings. He’s still constantly tweaking due to occasional bouts of inconsistency and, more importantly, thanks to injury problems that cost him last year’s postseason. As long as he continues to look for new ways to pitch better and more efficiently, there’s a chance he actually improves. He is still, after all, only 28.

8) Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

Greinke is back to normal after a down year in 2016. His strikeout rate has actually jumped to what is currently a career high, as he’s fanned 100 in 84.1 innings. The walk rate, which took an uncharacteristic and unwelcome leap last season, is back below two. The ERA, while not as low as it was in his best seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is a perfectly respectable 3.20. In other words, Greinke is Greinke again.

Will we once again see Greinke posting ERAs in the 2 range like he was with the Dodgers? Probably not. He’s pitching in a tougher ballpark for pitchers now, and at 33 years old, his best years are behind him.

Greinke does have the benefit of experience now, though, and the cerebral right-hander knows how to get hitters out with more than just pure stuff. As long as he stays healthy, he should have a few more successful years ahead of him.

9) Jason Vargas, Kansas City Royals

Vargas is in pretty much the same boat as Santana is. His ERA is actually a tiny bit lower at 2.18, and he’s been better at striking out batters (7.14 K/9) and limiting walks (2.06 BB/9). His BABIP is a much more normal .282, indicating that his success is a bit less fluky than Santana’s has been.

Vargas is still a surprise though. At 34, he’s been in the majors for over a decade and was a valuable part of the Royals’ World Series-winning team. But his career record of 75-73 and ERA of 4.06 shows a pitcher who has been steady but not super during his career.

Vargas does not blow people away and relies on keeping hitters off balance to get them out. Notably, he doesn’t get a ton of ground balls, yet has kept his home run rate below league average, which may not last forever. He, too, may be due for some regression — but there’s no denying what he has managed to accomplish so far.

10) Ervin Santana, Minnesota Twins

Santana is a big part of the reason that the Twins are exceeding expectations considerably. Few in baseball are pitching better than he is. He’s won eight games and has put together a 2.20 ERA in 13 starts so far, good for third in the American League.

So why don’t we have him ranked higher? Santana’s underlying numbers indicate a bit of luck.

He walks 3.3 batters per nine, more than anyone else on this list, and only strikes out 6.3 per nine. He’s been exceptionally fortunate on balls in play, with a .154 BABIP. His FIP is over two runs higher than his ERA, sitting at 4.46.

Santana has been huge for the Twins so far, and has definitely earned his place on this list. There is a chance, however, that a fair bit of regression is in his future.