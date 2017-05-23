10 best young players in baseball

Major League Baseball was in need of an influx of new talent for the future, and they’ve certainly got it. The youth movement has become the story of baseball thanks to many emerging stars.

Here’s a look at 10 of the best young players in baseball.

10. Manuel Margot, 22, OF, San Diego Padres

This spot could have just as easily gone to Hunter Renfroe, Jharel Cotton, Robert Gsellman or Josh Bell, but we’re going with Manuel Margot for a number of reasons.

Capable of playing all outfield positions, Margot has primarily been used in center field due to his ability to patrol large amounts of space. In Triple-A a season ago, the 22-year-old Margot recorded 311 putouts and 18 assists, which were each second to none. Needless to say, his ability to cover ground at Petco Park is unparalleled.

But that’s not all Margot has in his bag of tricks. He’s a solid hitter for average and is capable of swiping some bases if need be. He’s batting .264 on the season but has plenty of extra-base hits, including six doubles, three triples and four home runs. Margot has shown he has some pop in his bat, which will undoubtedly improve as he gets stronger and more accustomed to quality pitching.

And while he’ll need to refine his decision-making at the major league level, the base stealing ability will become a more substantial asset over time (he’s 5-for-10 on attempts this season).

9. Trey Mancini, 25, DH, Baltimore Orioles

Trey Mancini may not have been discussed among the most exciting rookies in baseball entering the season, but if that conversation were held right now, his name would come up repeatedly and no one would bat an eye.

After hitting three home runs in 15 plate appearances as a late-season call-up a year ago, Mancini has begun this season by proving to the Orioles that his power was no fluke. In 106 at-bats so far this season, Mancini has sent seven over the wall. He’s also hit six doubles, meaning more than a third of all his early-season hits have been for extra bases.

If that doesn’t describe the sort of impact he’s had on Baltimore’s lineup, perhaps the reaction of his teammates will.

Mancini has been so blisteringly hot this season that his teammates, including Manny Machado, have resorted to using his bats at the plate. In fact, in a mid-April game, Mancini, Machado and Craig Gentry each hit home runs over a nine-batter span using the youngster’s Louisville Slugger C243.

8. Trea Turner, 23, SS, Washington Nationals

Trea Turner was initially a late-season call-up in 2015, but he didn’t play particularly well. In 2016, that changed drastically when Turner was given more of an opportunity with the Nationals. He hit .342/.370/.567 with 13 home runs, 40 RBI and an impressive 33 stolen bases.

Those 2016 numbers were enough to warrant NL Rookie of the Year conversations, where Turner finished second. They were also enough to warrant starting consideration, which he then went on to secure out of camp this year.

Although Turner is not hitting for the same average early in 2017, it remains clear just how much potential he has. And while far from perfect — there have been some lumps along the way — Turner is again playing well and proving to Washington why he deserves to be in the everyday lineup. The 23-year-old is batting .241 but has nine doubles and four home runs, giving him a .400 slugging percentage.

A versatile player who can also play in center field if need be, Turner is more like an old school base-runner and base stealer than anything else. There are hiccups to his game, but he’s more than capable of snagging a bag in a critical spot.

7. Michael Fulmer, 24, SP, Detroit Tigers

Michael Fulmer went from the minor leagues to the AL Rookie of the Year in what felt like the blink of an eye. There was no transition moment for him — no late-season call-up the year prior. Fulmer was thrust into the fire, starting 26 games for the Tigers in 2016, and he did exceptionally well.

As rookie, Fulmer compiled a record of 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA, while striking out 132 batters in 159 innings. And while the win/loss record may not be eye-opening, his ERA and 1.119 WHIP as an inexperienced rookie certainly were.

Through nine games this season, Fulmer looks even better.

He’s 5-2 with a 2.55 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 60 innings. He’s also displayed increased poise and control on the mound, which has allowed him to work on both sides of the plate. The No. 44 overall pick in 2011 is paying off nicely for Detroit.

6. Corey Seager, 23, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers

Corey Seager is already a star. In his first professional season, the shortstop hit .308/.365/.512 with 26 home runs and 72 RBIs. Those numbers were good enough to win him the NL Rookie of the Year award, an All-Star nod, the Silver Slugger award, and third place in MVP voting.

That’s all just a sign of things to come for Seager, who is again off to a hot start in 2017. He’s batting .292 with 12 doubles and seven home runs this season, giving him an OPS just shy of .900. His 26 walks to 35 strikeouts also represents an improvement over his ratio from a season ago.

Although some may not like his placement on this list after a full year of service in the big leagues, it’s important to remember he’s only 23 years old and has only just begun to scratch the surface of his talent.

Seager has a career average of .308, which is highly impressive for a player his age. If he can improve his patience at the plate and cut down on his strikeouts a bit, he’ll be able to hit effectively in any ballpark in North America.

5. Dansby Swanson, 23, SS, Atlanta Braves

Another top prospect who was relatively well known before his late-season call-up in 2016, Dansby Swanson has already established himself as the Braves’ shortstop of the future.

The 23-year-old hit .302/.361/.442 with three home runs, 17 RBIs and three stolen bases in 38 games for the Braves last season, and that was more than enough evidence to prove he belonged. And while he may be struggling to start the 2017 season, it’s inevitable that Swanson ultimately turns it around and becomes a fixture in the NL.

Following his poor April in which he batted just .156, Swanson is batting .288 with an .863 OPS in May.

With loose hands and good bat speed, Swanson has all the markings of a contact hitter with a high average. As he continues to develop and gain strength, he’ll add a little pop at the plate as well. Swanson is also a solid defender who will get better over time.

His early-season slump aside, Swanson is an exciting young player who should be a mainstay for years to come.

4. Gary Sanchez, 24, C, New York Yankees

Although Gary Sanchez was long considered one of the Yankees’ best prospects, he wasn’t continuously in the conversation about the best young prospects in baseball. Then he got called up in 2016 and went on a tear that nearly won him the AL Rookie of the Year award.

After mashing 20 home runs and 42 RBIs to go along with a near .300 batting average, the Yankees were convinced it was time to usher in their next starting catcher. And although an early-season injury slowed him in 2017, Sanchez is back behind the plate and is slowly becoming a force in the lineup once again.

Through 19 games in 2017, Sanchez is batting .270 with four home runs. He has posted an .811 OPS while playing a premium position.

In addition to hitting for both average and power, Sanchez has proven to be a valuable asset behind the plate. He’s developed a solid rapport with all five members of the Yankees’ rotation and has, at times, displayed a rocket for an arm.

3. Tyler Glasnow, 23, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Like several others on this list, Tyler Glasnow was widely known before he even stepped foot on a Major League diamond. Considered one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, the clock had been anxiously ticking until his debut.

Unfortunately for the Pirates and Glasnow, injuries and a lack of control sullied his first series of games in 2016, but he returned this season with job security and a longer leash. And while the numbers have been far from remarkable — Glasnow is 2-3 with a 7.34 ERA in eight starts — there’s no denying his ceiling is arguably unlimited.

The 23-year-old Glasnow features a mid-90s fastball that bears down on hitters thanks to his 6-foot-8 frame, which only makes his sharp curveball that much harder to hit. When he’s able to throw strikes early in the count, he’s almost unhittable. But for the youngster, it’s all about control and poise, which will come with time.

2. Andrew Benintendi, 22, OF, Boston Red Sox

Andrew Benintendi was on the scene long before he made it to the majors, through his first 75 career games, it’s become clear that hype was completely warranted.

The Red Sox got a brief glimpse into the future a year ago when Benintendi was called up, but his play so far in 2017 has led to him being dubbed “Lil’ Papi” — an obvious and deliberate comparison to retired slugger David Ortiz. And while some say it’s entirely too early for such a nickname, it’s an indication of where things are headed for Benintendi.

Through the first month-plus of the season, the 22-year-old Benintendi is also considered among the favorites to win the AL Rookie of the Year and rightfully so.

Benintendi is hitting .280/.355/.422 with five home runs, 24 RBIs and five stolen bases. He posted similar numbers over 34 games last season, as he batted .295 with 11 doubles and two home runs. Between him and Mookie Betts, the Red Sox have some serious young studs in the outfield.

1. Aaron Judge, 25, RF, New York Yankees

Aaron Judge may not be the best prospect in baseball, but it’s easy to understand why he’s No. 1 on this list.

After a somewhat clunky start to the season, Judge caught fire and hasn’t let up since. He led the Yankees in the early absence of Gary Sanchez, moving all over the batting order based on matchups, and hitting with unlimited power. Judge improved his patience at the plate and has played surprisingly good (and sometimes fearless) defense.

Through 40 games this season, the slugger is batting .315 with five doubles, two triples and 15 big home runs. His 49 strikeouts are a concern, but if that’s the cost of a hitter slugging nearly .700, it’s worth it.

Judge has also seen his popularity skyrocket in much the same way as New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., even finding himself adorned on the cover of Sports Illustrated and drawing comparisons to The Captain, Derek Jeter. He’s been so popular that the Yankees already added a special fan section for him.

What makes Judge truly unique is his humble, team-first attitude. He refuses to discuss himself and genuinely enjoys being a Yankee, which will keep him popular in the Bronx for a long time to come.