5 cool stats about Giancarlo Stanton’s recent power surge

Giancarlo’s record-setting home run was the latest in what has been an incredible power surge.

Stanton came into Monday’s game against the Giants tied for the Marlins’ franchise record for most home runs in a single season with 42. It didn’t take Stanton long to break the tie. In the bottom of the first inning, he hit a two-run shot to left field for sole possession of first place. Take a look below.

Monday’s home run is another during an impressive run Stanton has been on. His recent power surge has produced some crazy and fun stats. Here are the five coolest we saw:

Giancarlo Stanton has 22 homers in last 34 games. Some perspective. Since July 5:

Stanton 22

Moustakas 10

Hosmer 8

Merrifield 7

Judge 7 — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) August 15, 2017

No player in history has had more homers at younger and and in fewer games than Giancarlo Stanton (251). Albert Pujols had the exact same. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 14, 2017

Giancarlo Stanton's current pace: 60 home runs and 127 RBI. #Marlins — Glenn Geffner (@GlennGeffner) August 14, 2017

Home runs since the All-Star Break: Entire Giants team 19

Giancarlo Stanton 17 — Patrick Pinak (@pinakk12) August 14, 2017

Stanton’s recent output has also helped him gain ground on Barry Bonds on Major League Baseball’s all-time list of at-bats per home run.

Giancarlo Stanton in elite company for career at-bats per home run (via @baseball_ref) pic.twitter.com/Vk6usVYpap — Larry Brown (@LBSports) August 15, 2017

There aren’t many players who are appointment viewing when they step into the batter’s box. Giancarlo Stanton is certainly one of them.