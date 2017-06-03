Ad Unit
Saturday, June 3, 2017

JT Realmuto cracks fish tank with foul ball (Video)

June 3, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

One of the unique features of Marlins Park are the fish tanks located behind home plate. During Friday’s game, one sustained a little bit of damage.

In the first inning, Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto fouled off a pitch from Patrick Corbin that found the layer intended to protect the tanks. The result was a hole that needed to be patched up. Take a look below.

Thankfully, there wasn’t more damage and Marlins president David Samson had a little fun with the moment.

“After the game, we’re placing two fish on the disabled list and we’re calling up two other fish from the Minors,” Samson told MLB.com.

Since Marlins Park opened in 2012, this was the first time the tanks have been damaged. It was bound to happen sooner or later, right?


