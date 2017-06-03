JT Realmuto cracks fish tank with foul ball (Video)

One of the unique features of Marlins Park are the fish tanks located behind home plate. During Friday’s game, one sustained a little bit of damage.

In the first inning, Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto fouled off a pitch from Patrick Corbin that found the layer intended to protect the tanks. The result was a hole that needed to be patched up. Take a look below.

The @Marlins bats are awake – and so are the aquarium fish thanks to Realmuto – as they lead 4-0 after 1. Watch live on FOX Sports Florida! pic.twitter.com/XCvIRaTj6m — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) June 2, 2017

A few strips of duct tape is used to patch the hole in the protective layer of polycarbonate behind the plate at @MarlinsPark. pic.twitter.com/Hco5KkDRf3 — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) June 2, 2017

Foul ball just broke the Marlins fish tank. pic.twitter.com/nVIzyX1gh0 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 2, 2017

Thankfully, there wasn’t more damage and Marlins president David Samson had a little fun with the moment.

“After the game, we’re placing two fish on the disabled list and we’re calling up two other fish from the Minors,” Samson told MLB.com.

Since Marlins Park opened in 2012, this was the first time the tanks have been damaged. It was bound to happen sooner or later, right?