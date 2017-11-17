pixel 1
Friday, November 17, 2017

Aaron Boone prepared for the pressure of being Yankees manager

November 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

Aaron Boone is one of the contenders to be the next manager of the New York Yankees, and the former third baseman says he is prepared for the job.

Boone interviewed for the managerial job this week. He told the New York Daily News’ Mark Feinsand that he is prepared for the pressures of the tough gig.

Boone played for the Yankees in 2003 when the team’s rivalry with the Boston Red Sox was arguably at its peak, so he’s familiar with just how much of a pressure-cooker New York can be. The Yankees’ job requires a lot of patience, a lot of managing up and down, and the ability to handle the difficult press and lofty expectations. One can say he/she is ready for it, but there’s nothing like actually having the job.

Much like the case with Joe Girardi, having experience playing for the team is helpful for Boone. According to Feinsand, Rob Thomson, Eric Wedge and Hensley Meulens are the other candidates who have interviewed for the job.

