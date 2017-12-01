Aaron Boone reportedly is new Yankees manager

Aaron Boone will be the next New York Yankees manager, according to a report.

The New York Daily News’ Bill Madden reported on Friday evening that Boone is the team’s new manager.

Aaron Boone new Yankee manager — billmadden1954 (@bmadden1954) December 2, 2017

Minutes before Madden tweeted the news, Giants beat writer Henry Schulman reported that Hensley Meulens would be remaining with the Giants, which pointed towards Boone getting the job.

I'm hearing Hensley Meulens is NOT leaving #sfgiants to be #yankees manager. — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) December 2, 2017

Meulens and Boone were said to be the two finalists for the job after six interviewed for the position.

Boone played for the Yankees in 2003 and hit a walk-off home run off Tim Wakefield to send the Bronx Bombers to the World Series. Since retiring, he has served as an analyst for ESPN.