Aaron Boone shares story of how he learned Stanton news

The New York Yankees acquired four-time All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins just one week after hiring Aaron Boone to be their new manager, and the timing of it all made for quite the anecdote.

In an appearance Monday on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Boone shared the story of how he learned about the Stanton trade.

“I was at Yankee Stadium,” he said. “We were spending the day interviewing a couple of candidates for coaching positions. So we were getting ready to start one of the interviews, and we’re up in kinda the war room outside of Cash’s [general manager Brian Cashman’s] office, and Cash comes in and calls me into his office and says, ‘I think we just got Giancarlo.’

“I was like, ‘Wow, this job is pretty cool so far,’ Boone continued. “I mean, I was excited before Giancarlo … We feel like we have a great, young team in place, and now you add the National League MVP, a guy that’s obviously in the prime of his career, a guy that’s coming off such an amazing season.”

Boone was far from the only one awestruck by the blockbuster. The good news for Boone should continue, as it sounds like Stanton is planning to smash dingers in the Bronx for a long time to come.