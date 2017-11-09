Aaron Boone reportedly a candidate for Yankees’ managerial job

A player who hit one of the most famous home runs in New York Yankees history is reportedly a candidate for the team’s managerial job.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that Aaron Boone is a candidate for the job, though he does not have an interview scheduled.

Aaron Boone, who hit one of the most famous homers in Yankees’ history and has served as an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball the last two years, is among the candidates to be the Yankees’ next manager, according to sources. An interview has not yet been scheduled. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 10, 2017

The word on the Yankees’ job has been pretty quiet. Rob Thomson, who was on previous manager Joe Girardi’s staff, interviewed on Wednesday. Other than that, there haven’t been too many reports about who else is interviewing or a candidate. TV analysts David Cone and John Flaherty also said they’d be interested in the job.

Boone, 44, played 12 years in MLB, including 54 games during the 2003 season with the Yankees. He hit a walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS against the Red Sox.

Boone has served as an analyst for ESPN since his retirement.