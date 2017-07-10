Ad Unit
Monday, July 10, 2017

Aaron Judge launches 501-foot home run over Marlins’ statue (Video)

July 10, 2017
by Grey Papke

Aaron Judge did not disappoint in his Home Run Derby debut.

The New York Yankees slugger hit a 501-foot home run that completely cleared the Miami Marlins’ home run sculpture in left-center field.

Judge also hit another monstrous fly ball that actually hit the roof of the stadium, but it did not count as a home run. Had it not been interfered with, it may have gone 500 feet as well.

Amazingly, it wasn’t the first ball Judge hit off the roof during the festivities. The other just came during batting practice. He needed his 30-second bonus time, however, to sneak past the impressive Justin Bour, 23-22.


