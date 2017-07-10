Aaron Judge launches 501-foot home run over Marlins’ statue (Video)
Aaron Judge did not disappoint in his Home Run Derby debut.
The New York Yankees slugger hit a 501-foot home run that completely cleared the Miami Marlins’ home run sculpture in left-center field.
501-feet. Aaron Judge isn't playing around. #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/7kYF1RURkJ
— Devon (@devonharipal) July 11, 2017
Judge also hit another monstrous fly ball that actually hit the roof of the stadium, but it did not count as a home run. Had it not been interfered with, it may have gone 500 feet as well.
DOMES CAN'T CONTAIN AARON JUDGE pic.twitter.com/7vagABIoYG
— Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio_) July 11, 2017
Amazingly, it wasn’t the first ball Judge hit off the roof during the festivities. The other just came during batting practice. He needed his 30-second bonus time, however, to sneak past the impressive Justin Bour, 23-22.