Aaron Judge gets special fan section at Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees are wasting little time with their marketing efforts for emerging star Aaron Judge.

The Yankees have created a special fan rooting section for Judge called “The Judge’s Chambers.” The area features three rows of seats surrounded by wood paneling like a jury box. It can seat 18 people.

Judge, who has clubbed 15 home runs this season, thinks it’s a cool idea.

”I was shocked, you know. I was surprised,” Judge said Monday, via the AP. ”I think it’s going to be a pretty cool idea that the fans will like. It will be something the fans I really think will enjoy.”

Fans are unable to buy tickets to specifically sit in the section, but for now they may be chosen to sit there. The team could pick fans dressed in Judge gear to sit there. Those who are selected to sit in the section will receive Styrofoam gavels.

The section was created by the Yankees last week while the team was on the road, and they say it’s in response to the buzz generated by the slugger.