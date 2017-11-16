Aaron Judge congratulates Jose Altuve on winning MVP

The runner-up in this year’s American League MVP Award voting gave the deserving winner a shoutout on social media not long after the announcement was made.

To cap off a great season, Jose Altuve added AL MVP honors to winning a World Series on Thursday. During the regular season, the Astros second baseman led the league in batting average and hits in addition to hitting 24 home runs and stealing 32 bases.

Altuve picked up 27 of a possible 30 first place votes to capture the award for the first time in his career. Aaron Judge, who finished in second place, was gracious in offering congratulations to the winner.

M-V-P!!! Nobody more deserving than you!! Congrats on an unforgettable 2017!! @JoseAltuve27 pic.twitter.com/tEMy9u8qGc — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) November 17, 2017

In another year, Judge may have taken home the award with his .284/.422/.627 batting line to go along with 52 home runs and 114 runs batted in, both of which led the American League. At just 25 years old, this will likely not be the last time Judge is in the MVP discussion. Although, Altuve doesn’t show any signs of slowing down himself.