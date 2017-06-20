Aaron Judge will consider participating in Home Run Derby

Good news, fans: Aaron Judge is considering participating in next month’s Home Run Derby.

The New York Yankees rookie says he received an invitation last week to participate in the fun All-Star week competition. He says he is considering it.

“I’m going to think about it for a while,” Judge said Tuesday. “Just haven’t honestly thought about. I’m more focused on what I can do for the team right now, and we’ll see what I decide to do.”

“Never really dreamed that it would actually happen. It was pretty surreal,” he said.

Judge leads all AL players in All-Star votes received, so there is little doubt fans want to see him compete in as many activities as possible. Judge leads MLB with 23 home runs and entered play Tuesday tops in the AL in batting average and RBIs.