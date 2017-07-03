Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez to participate in Home Run Derby

Baseball fans are getting their wish: Aaron Judge will be participating in the Home Run Derby next week in Miami.

Judge announced the news in a video shared on Twitter by the Yankees Monday. He also announced that teammate Gary Sanchez would also be participating:

You've asked, he's answered. Check out which Yankee(s) are headed to Miami to participate in the HR Derby… pic.twitter.com/OoUxIaWFuo — Text A3 to 89269 (@Yankees) July 3, 2017

Judge has been coveted by fans looking to see a show in the derby. The Yankees rookie has blown away fans with a slew of prodigious blasts clubbed this season. The 6-foot-7 outfielder has incredible power and leads MLB with 27 home runs. Sanchez has 13 homers this season.

Between Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, this year’s Home Run Derby will feature two of the most powerful sluggers in the game, which is a win for MLB and its fans.