Monday, July 10, 2017

Aaron Judge hit ball off roof during Home Run Derby warmups

July 10, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

Aaron Judge is a monstrously powerful human being. He’s 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, and only 25 years old.

The Yankees outfielder is one of the favorites to win this year’s Home Run Derby. During warmups, footage surfaced of Judge absolutely crushing the ball. One of his swings even sent a ball off the ceiling.

For Michael Jordan, the ceiling is the roof. For Aaron Judge, the ceiling is … well, just another far-away distance that he can somehow reach with a swing.

Fans reacted appropriately:

Judge will face stiff competition. Giancarlo Stanton, the defending champion and hometown hero, is in the running, as is Gary Sanchez.

If Stanton wins, he’ll join Ken Griffey Jr. and Yoenis Cespedes as the only MLB players to claim the title in consecutive years.


