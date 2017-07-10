Aaron Judge hit ball off roof during Home Run Derby warmups

Aaron Judge is a monstrously powerful human being. He’s 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, and only 25 years old.

The Yankees outfielder is one of the favorites to win this year’s Home Run Derby. During warmups, footage surfaced of Judge absolutely crushing the ball. One of his swings even sent a ball off the ceiling.

Aaron Judge just hit one off the roof during batting practice at the @TMobile HR Derby. This is going to be fun. #ScoreUnlimited pic.twitter.com/SsICB0QJrw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 10, 2017

For Michael Jordan, the ceiling is the roof. For Aaron Judge, the ceiling is … well, just another far-away distance that he can somehow reach with a swing.

Fans reacted appropriately:

Aaron Judge is putting on a show in early BP at Marlins Park. Lots of oohs and ahhs from the crowd. This is going to be a fun night. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 10, 2017

Judge will face stiff competition. Giancarlo Stanton, the defending champion and hometown hero, is in the running, as is Gary Sanchez.

If Stanton wins, he’ll join Ken Griffey Jr. and Yoenis Cespedes as the only MLB players to claim the title in consecutive years.