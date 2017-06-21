Addison Russell’s wife files for divorce

Addison Russell’s wife Melisa has reportedly filed for divorce amid allegations of domestic violence.

In a statement provided by her legal team, it was announced that Melisa Russell has begun divorce proceedings with the aim of a “swift, amicable and private” resolution for the couple and their son.

Text from email being sent out by Melissa Russell's lawyers… pic.twitter.com/mPxli6t7cY — Spiegel & Parkins (@Spiegel_Parkins) June 21, 2017

The statement also says that Melisa Russell will decline to speak with MLB investigators who are looking into claims that the Chicago Cubs shortstop mentally and physically abused his wife.

The allegations were levied via Instagram comments made by Melisa Russell as well as a friend. Addison Russell has denied the accusations.

H/T TMZ Sports