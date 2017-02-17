Adrian Beltre expected to miss WBC with strained calf muscle

Adrian Beltre has a strained calf muscle that is expected to keep him out at least for the first round of the WBC.

The Texas Rangers announced on Friday that an MRI confirmed a Grade 3 strained calf for the third baseman. Beltre reported to camp on Friday and said he hurt himself working out on Tuesday. He is expected to miss three weeks.

The four-time All-Star was hoping to play with the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic this year, but he will miss at least the first round, which begins on March 9 for his country.

“If I feel 100 percent, I’ll go play, but I am not going to force anything,” Beltre said via the Rangers’ official site. “My main concern is to be ready for the season. We have a lot to accomplish as a team. That’s the reason why I am here.”

Beltre did allow the possibility to join the Dominican team if they advance in the competition and his condition improves. However, he did note the country won the last event without him.

Beltre is 37 now but is showing no signs of slowing down. He batted .300 with 31 doubles and 32 home runs last season, while finishing seventh in AL MVP voting.