Adrian Beltre records hit No. 3,000 (Video)

Adrian Beltre added another milestone achievement to what will likely end up being a Hall of Fame career against the Orioles on Sunday.

The Rangers third baseman came into game sitting on 2,999 career hits after going 1-for-4 at the plate on Saturday. Beltre struck out in his first at-bat on Sunday. In the bottom of the fourth inning, he came to the plate with a runner on first base and this time he delivered. Beltre hit a double down the third base line for hit No. 3,000. Below is video of the moment.

Beltre became the 31st player in major league history to accomplish the feat. He has gone largely underrated throughout his career and many probably didn’t realize he was within striking range of 3,000 hits when the season began. However, Beltre has carved out a place for himself among the top ten third basemen of all-time after the likes of Mike Schmidt, Brooks Robinson, George Brett, Eddie Matthews, Chipper Jones, and Wade Boggs.