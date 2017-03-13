Adrian Gonzalez sounds off about Mexico/Venezuela tiebreaker controversy

Venezuela is set to take on Italy in a one-game tiebreaker on Monday to determine which team will advance to the next round of the World Baseball Classic, but Mexico is trying to change that.

After Mexico defeated Venezuela 11-9 early Monday morning, it was initially believed that Mexico would be the team facing Italy for the tiebreaker. However, the tiebreaker between Venezuela and Mexico is determined by runs allowed per defensive inning. Mexico has allowed 1.12 compared to Venezuela’s 1.11, though there is a discrepancy over how partial innings have been counted.

Mexico has decided to file an official protest, and team captain Adrian Gonzalez has been outspoken about the controversy.

“The issue that we have is regarding partial innings (defended). They have one interpretation and we have another,” Gonzalez said, according to The Associated Press. “Even the MLB writer published that we were going to play tomorrow, because he has the same interpretation like we did. Now they are giving us the chance to file a protest and they (MLB) will give us an answer tomorrow.”

Nos avisaron antes del juego que si ganamos por 2, pasábamos.

We were told before the game if we win by two, we play tomorrow. — Adrián González (@Adrian_ElTitan) March 13, 2017

The writer Gonzalez was referring to was Jon Morosi, who initially believed Mexico was moving on to face Italy.

Venezuelan federation now saying that they, not Mexico, will face Italy tomorrow because of a change in interpretation of defensive innings. https://t.co/3fywESfJuT — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 13, 2017

@Adrian_ElTitan My understanding was partial innings were to be counted as full innings, and I reported it that way. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 13, 2017

As of now, Venezuela is still scheduled to play Italy. There has already been one controversy at the World Baseball Classic that inspired Yadier Molina to unload on Major League Baseball, and we’re guessing several players from Mexico are just as angry. The rule regarding tiebreakers obviously needs to be clarified.