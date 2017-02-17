Adrian Gonzalez out two weeks with tennis elbow

Adrian Gonzalez’s spring training is not getting off to the start he was hoping for.

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman has been out 10 days with inflammation in his right elbow. Now he won’t swing for another two weeks as he tries to let the elbow heal. Gonzalez says he has tennis elbow.

The LA Times says Gonzalez is expected to be ready for opening day for the Dodgers, but the injury could affect his ability to play for Mexico in the WBC.

Outfielder Scott Van Slyke apparently looks like the team’s backup first baseman with Gonzalez out, while utility man Chase Utley — a second baseman for most of his career — will also get in some work at first during spring training.

Gonzalez, who turns 35 in May, has been durable throughout his career. He’s never played in fewer than 156 games in a season since 2006. He’s looking to bounce back from last season, where he hit .285 with just 18 home runs.