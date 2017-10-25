Report: Adrian Gonzalez expected to re-join Dodgers for Game 2 of World Series

The prodigal first baseman appears to be coming on home.

According to a report by Mark Willard of FOX Sports on Wednesday, injured Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Adrian Gonzalez is expected to re-join the team and attend Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

The five-time All-Star Gonzalez battled back issues all season and was left off the Dodgers’ postseason roster after aggravating the injury in September. He thus chose to leave the team and had been vacationing with family in Europe during the playoffs, a decision he took some heat for. Nevertheless, Gonzalez, a veteran clubhouse leader, should be a welcome presence for the Dodgers as they now sit within three wins of the World Series title, and it probably helps that the veteran would be winning his first ring as well should they pull it off.