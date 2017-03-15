Ad Unit
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Adrian Gonzalez unloads on World Baseball Classic, says he’ll never take part again

March 15, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Adrian Gonzalez

Adrian Gonzalez is still furious over the way Mexico was eliminated from the World Baseball Classic earlier this week, and the Los Angeles Dodgers star says he will never take part in the event again because of it.

Mexico, of course, was knocked out of the tournament over a controversial tiebreaker rule. Although they defeated Venezuela 11-9 early Monday morning, Venezuela advanced because they allowed .01 less runs per defensive inning. Gonzalez felt the entire ordeal was handled horribly.

Gonzalez will be 38 when the next World Baseball Classic is played in 2021. And because Mexico finished last in their pool this year, they are not guaranteed an automatic bid next time and will instead have to qualify. Apparently Gonzalez isn’t concerned either way.

It was initially believed that Mexico would advance on Monday with a victory as long as they won by more than a run, but there was some discrepancy over how partial innings were calculated. You can read more about the situation here, including additional thoughts from Gonzalez about the outcome.


