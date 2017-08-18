AJ Hinch has not heard from MLB about umpire criticism

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch has not heard from MLB despite criticizing the umpires from Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hinch was especially upset with the way the game ended and criticized umpire Paul Nauert for calling out Marwin Gonzalez on strikes to end the game. Here were Nauert’s calls in the final at-bat of the game. The red balls represent what were strikes in the at-bat and the green means the pitch was called a ball.

In game-ending strikeout Marwin Gonzalez swung at 1 of 7 pitches (Fouled #5, a middle curve). The zone chart per MLB Gameday TY @jakemkaplan pic.twitter.com/uEASuJe5W1 — Hunter Atkins (@HunterAtkins35) August 17, 2017

As you can see, the final pitch (No. 7) was inside, though not quite as far inside as No. 3. Hinch complained after the game that the Astros were robbed in the final at-bat of the game.

Here's is Hinch's initial post-game comment on the final third strike call: pic.twitter.com/8dCvSlwBCU — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 17, 2017

Despite his criticism and comments, Hinch said on Friday that he hasn’t heard anything from the league yet.

Hinch on Thursday's comments: "I haven't heard from the league at all, and to be honest with you I don't think I did anything wrong." — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 18, 2017

More Hinch: "I was voicing an opinion on accountability that has to be done." https://t.co/DEjXV45kPe — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 18, 2017

Hinch certainly had a right to be upset when you see the calls made on Gonzalez to end the game. If this were the NBA, he would have already been hit with a fine.