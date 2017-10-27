AJ Hinch says he ‘got yelled at’ for using Justin Verlander in relief

Being a manager is not an easy thing these days. A.J. Hinch could tell you all about it.

The Houston Astros manager said on Friday ahead of Game 3 of the World Series that Justin Verlander would not pitch in relief prior to his next scheduled start. In fact, Hinch says he “got yelled at” for pitching Verlander in relief before.

Justin Verlander will not pitch in relief before potential Game 6 start. 'Last time I did that, I got yelled at,' AJ Hinch said #Astros — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 27, 2017

Verlander appeared in relief in the Astros’ clinching win in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Red Sox. He got the win in Game 1 and then pitched in Game 4 on just three days of rest, going head-to-head with fellow Game 1 starter Chris Sale. Verlander then made two additional starts in the ALCS before his Game 2 start in the World Series.

Whether the complaints about Verlander’s workload came from his agent or the front office, it’s clear that someone higher up than Hinch had an issue and let the manager know about it. But now that the team is in the World Series, it’s hard to say that Hinch’s move wasn’t worth it.