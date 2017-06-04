Albert Pujols credits wife for advice before 600th homer

Albert Pujols became the ninth player in Major League history to hit 600 home runs on Saturday night, and he did it with an assist from his wife.

Pujols admitted he had been pressing a bit trying to hit the milestone home run and credited his wife, Diedre, for texting him hitting advice during the game.

“Before I hit the home run, she told me, ‘You need to stay back and just look for a pitch to hit!'” Pujols said, via Maria Guardado and Kaelen Jones of MLB.com. “I’m glad that I listened to her.”

Maybe Pujols could use the advice in all of his other plate appearances as well. Sometimes you just have to keep it simple.