Aledmys Diaz using strobe glasses in effort to improve defense

Aledmys Diaz is welcoming the future with open arms.

According to Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com on Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals shortstop has begun wearing strobe glasses during pregame work in an attempt to improve his defensive play. The glasses are said to have “the capability of taking visual information away from an athlete at varied increments in order to increase focus and decrease panic during activity.”

Langosch also says prominent athletes like Bryce Harper (to improve hitting) and Stephen Curry (to improve shooting) have utilized the glasses in the past.

Diaz has made five errors in 65 appearances at short this year for a fielding percentage of .978 (14th among qualified shortstops, per Fangraphs). It’s not quite Andre Drummond-level desperate, but it’s at least some good outside-the-box thinking to address a moderate weakness.

H/T HardballTalk