Alex Anthopoulos to be hired as Braves GM

Alex Anthopoulos will be calling the shots for an MLB team once again.

Anthopoulos is set to be hired by the Atlanta Braves for their GM job, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported on Sunday evening.

Anthopoulos, 40, served as GM of the Toronto Blue Jays from the 2010 season through the 2015 season. He ultimately declined a five-year contract extension with the team and was later announced as Sporting News’ MLB Executive of the Year. The team was coming off its first playoff appearance since 1993 and had reached the ALCS when he left.

While with Toronto, Anthopoulos had a reputation for being aggressive with trades. He pulled off deals for the likes of Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki and David Price. However, he also shipped out Roy Halladay without getting much in return, and he dealt Noah Syndergaard for R.A. Dickey.

Anthopoulos has spent the past two seasons as a VP for the Dodgers.