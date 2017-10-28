Alex Bregman saves run in Game 4 with excellent defensive play

Alex Bregman continues to show the makings of a future Gold Glover.

Bregman saved a run in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night in Houston with a stellar infield play.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had runners on the corners with one out in the top of the sixth inning and Chris Taylor at the plate. Taylor grounded one to third, and Bregman charged, fielded it cleanly, and threw perfectly home to get the second out:

They call him BREGMAN!! pic.twitter.com/gayj6hxKi9 — Patrick Johnson (@patrickwj01) October 29, 2017

Thanks in part to that play, the Astros escaped the inning without allowing a run.

An inning later Bregman robbed Justin Turner of a hit.

Bregman does a great job of recovering off bobbled ball. Picks up ball w/ barehand and throws a rope! pic.twitter.com/uZeD7fQoSX — Coach Jonse (@Ronnie_Jonse) October 29, 2017

If the great play in the sixth looks familiar, that’s because Bregman made a similarly awesome play in Game 7 of the ALCS. The guy is a difference-maker with the glove and the bat.