Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez dating

Last we checked in on A-Rod’s love life, he was dating a high-powered divorcee. Now he’s switched it up and is going with a fellow celebrity.

According to reports, Alex Rodriguez is dating actress/singer Jennifer Lopez.

Love B. Scott reported Wednesday that the two have been quietly dating for a few months. Rodriguez reportedly was with Lopez for the latest leg of her Planet Hollywood Las Vegas show.

Page Six confirms the report and says the two were in LA together over the weekend.

Rodriguez has retired from baseball and taken on a full-time role as an analyst for FOX, which is based in LA, where Lopez lives.

JLo, 47, has been married and divorced three times. Rodriguez, 41, is divorced and has two daughters.