Alex Rodriguez interested in becoming an agent?

Alex Rodriguez might just be lining up a new career.

Rumor has it that the former New York Yankee third baseman has interest in becoming an agent, and his recent reported actions would give that story some credence.

Rodriguez’s nephew, Joe Dunand, was selected by the Miami Marlins as the No. 51 pick in the MLB Draft. Dunand got a $1 million deal upon signing — and, according to FanRag Sports’s Jon Heyman, had some help from Rodriguez in negotiating the deal.

A-Rod is, of course, well-known for his contracts. His 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers was record-breaking when signed in 2001, and he had some other contractual issues with the Yankees toward the end of his career. Perhaps all that got him interested in the business side of things.