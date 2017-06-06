Alex Rodriguez reportedly facing extortion threats from ex-girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez is trying to take any possible leverage away from an ex-girlfriend who is reportedly threatening him with extortion.

TMZ Sports reports that a woman A-Rod dated but broke up with in 2014 continues to hit him up periodically with requests for money. A-Rod reportedly has been turning down the woman’s requests for money, but the latest is serious.

The woman — described more as a fling than serious — allegedly is threatening to release some private messages if Rodriguez doesn’t meet her compensation demands, which TMZ says is $600,000. The woman reportedly started seeking more money once A-Rod began dating Jennifer Lopez.

The woman’s strategy allegedly was to contact media outlets looking to sell the messages, which she would claim prove the former Yankee was in contact with her while dating Lopez.

Rodriguez has no plans to pay the woman any money, and instead will have his legal team handle the matter. And by getting the story to TMZ in the first place, the woman’s story and claims have lost a lot more value because the “scandal” has already been exposed.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been dating since earlier this year. Rodriguez previously dated WWE Diva Torrie Wilson.