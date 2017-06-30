Alex Rodriguez says he gets mistaken for J-Lo’s security guard

Alex Rodriguez is one of the most well-known athletes in sports history, but apparently the former MLB star is a lot less recognizable when he doesn’t have a baseball bat in his land.

Rodriguez was a guest on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon Thursday, and naturally the topic of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez came up. A-Rod, who is fourth on baseball’s all-time home run list with 694, said going to events with J-Lo has been a humbling experience — especially when he gets confused for her security guard.

“When I was with the Yankees, and we won the world championship, and you wear the pinstripes, you think you’re pretty cool,” Rodriguez told Fallon. “But then, you hang out with Jennifer, and they confuse me with the security guard all the time.”

Fallon and the audience burst out laughing, but A-Rod insisted he was telling the truth.

“I promise you,” he said. “We were at the Met Ball, and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, ‘Get the hell out of the way!'”

That’s pretty great. Whether it’s because of his rare ability on the diamond or his numerous ties to performance-enhancing drugs, pretty much everyone knows who A-Rod is. J-Lo also isn’t the first celebrity Rodriguez has dated, so you would think the paparazzi would be used to him by now. Perhaps the photographers knew exactly who he was and just wanted him out of the shot.