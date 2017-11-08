Alex Rodriguez not interested in managing Yankees

The New York Yankees have made it abundantly clear they’d like to keep Alex Rodriguez around the organization, but in what capacity is anyone’s guess.

Following the departure of long-time manager Joe Girardi, some suggested that role could come as the team’s next manager. After all, A-Rod knows the game of baseball as well as anyone and has done a tremendous job rebuilding both his image and his relationships within the game.

However, that does not appear to be in the cards. At least not in the mind of Rodriguez himself.

During a Wednesday episode of The Players’ Tribune podcast in which he was interviewed by former teammate CC Sabathia, A-Rod likened the Yankees’ managerial job to that of the President of the United State of America and all the stress that comes along with it.

“I will say that being a manager for the New York Yankees is almost like POTUS,” A-Rod said. “It’s like one of those jobs that everybody and anybody should or would pay attention to because the New York Yankees are the greatest franchise in sports — not only in America, but in the entire globe. And whether you’re in China or Dubai or Australia, everybody knows that logo — even if you’re not a baseball fan — you understand that [the] New York Yankees are the best franchise in the greatest city in the world.

“So I do wish them luck. I know that they have I think like 14 names on the list, and I do wish Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman best of luck.”

Rodriguez went on to add that he’s never considered managing a club before, but has, like Derek Jeter before him, given some serious consideration to ownership.

Additionally, A-Rod also dropped a juicy tidbit saying the Yankees have a list of 14 potential managers, although he wouldn’t name any names, just noting his wasn’t on it.