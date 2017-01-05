Alex Rodriguez not making a comeback next season

Alex Rodriguez still has another year left on his contract with the Yankees (if you can believe it), but he is not planning to fulfill it by playing.

Rodriguez, who was released late last season amid a difficult year at the plate, still plans to serve as a special advisor to Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner.

The New York Daily News decided to do a piece on A-Rod and see whether the former slugger had any itch to continue playing but was told the 41-year-old is happy to continue as a retired player.

“Alex is enjoying his time off and looking forward to heading to spring training to work with the young guys as he has said all along,” a Rodriguez spokesman told the Daily News’ Christian Red.

This should not come as a surprise.

Rodriguez struggled at the plate batting just .200 in 225 at-bats, leading to his release. Although he is four home runs shy of 700, he seems to be happy spending time with his family, further building his business and brand, and developing his broadcasting career. Rodriguez did tease a potential comeback during his postseason work in October, but that may have just been him playing along with Pete Rose.

The Marlins were said to have some interest in Rodriguez last season after his release, but the NL club’s lack of a DH would make that a tough fit.

H/T Rotoworld