Alex Rodriguez wonders if Yu Darvish tipped pitches in Game 7

Alex Rodriguez offered a possible explanation as to why the Astros had success against Yu Darvish during Game 7.

Houston jumped all over Darvish on Wednesday. In 1.2 innings pitched, Darvish surrendered three hits, a walk, and five runs. Included in that was a two-home run by the favorite for World Series MVP, George Springer.

When Darvish was pulled by Dave Roberts, Los Angeles trailed 5-0 in the second inning. Alex Rodriguez, who now works as an analyst for FOX Sports, wondered if Darvish tipping his pitches aided the Astros.

By reading @astros body language in the box and their approach against Darvish, perhaps he was tipping pitches. Astros' hitters capitalized. — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) November 2, 2017

It was mentioned during the broadcast that Astros hitters were laying off pitches out of the strike zone and making Darvish throw strikes. The Astros may or may not have known what was coming, but they chased Darvish for the second time in the series. He lasted just 1.2 innings in Game 3 as well. That day, Darvish allowed six hits, one walk, and four runs.