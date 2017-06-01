Alex Wood reportedly still dealing with sternum discomfort

Alex Wood might not be returning to the Dodgers rotation any time soon.

Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports on Thursday that Wood has flown home for further examination by team doctors, having progressed more slowly than the Dodgers had hoped. Manager Dave Roberts also said that, while he isn’t concerned about structural damage to Wood’s shoulder, the left-hander continues to battle discomfort in his sternum.

Alex Wood also flew home to get examined by team doctors. His condition hasn't improved as quickly as the team hoped. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) June 1, 2017

Dave Roberts said he is not concerned about structural damage to Alex Wood's shoulder. The discomfort is in his sternum. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) June 1, 2017

Wood, 26, has dazzled in his 10 appearances so far this season, going 6-0 with a 1.69 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts in 48 innings. But he was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier this week with what was officially termed as “left SC joint inflammation.” Wood also battled injury problems last season, but the good news is that the Dodgers have a surplus of starting-caliber arms, lefties and righties alike, to pick up the slack in his absence.