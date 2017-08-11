Andrew McCutchen leaves game due to knee pain

Andrew McCutchen was forced to leave Friday’s game against the Blue Jays early due to discomfort in his knee.

During the third inning, McCutchen hit a double to give the Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead over Toronto. Not long after, he appeared to experience some discomfort in his left knee while leading off of second base. You can see McCutchen wincing below.

Video of Andrew McCutchen coming up gimpy leading off second base. pic.twitter.com/kzR17jHfEA — Thomas Lott (@tlott33) August 12, 2017

McCutchen would limp off the field and was replaced by Starling Marte. For now, the Pirates are calling it “patella-femoral discomfort.”

Andrew McCutchen was removed from the game due to left patella-femoral discomfort. His status is day to day. — Pirates (@Pirates) August 12, 2017

After a disappointing season a year ago, McCutchen has bounced back to hit .287/.381/.516 with 23 home runs, 70 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 112 games this season. With the Pirates entering play on Friday just three games back of the NL Central Division lead, it goes without saying losing McCutchen for any length of time would hinder their chances of making a push for the playoffs.