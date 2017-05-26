Andrew McCutching batting below cleanup spot for first time as starter

Andrew McCutchen’s rough start to the season led manager Clint Hurdle to change his lineup for Friday’s game against the Mets. The result was a first for Andrew McCutchen as a starter for the Pirates.

After a disappointing 2016 season that saw McCutchen post career-lows in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, the hope around Pittsburgh was that he would rebound this season. That, however, has not been the case to this point. Through 46 games, the 2013 National League MVP came into Friday with a batting line of .203/.274/.360.

When the lineup for the series opener against New York was posted, McCutchen’s name was listed in the No. 6 spot. It’s the first time in his career McCutchen has started a game hitting below the cleanup spot.

Hurdle spoke to McCutchen about the move to drop him in the order and the right fielder welcomed it. McCutchen even said he was excited.

“Discussed it with Hurdle, and I wasn’t opposed to it at all,” McCutchen said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I was like, ‘Let’s go, man. I’m ready. Whatever we’ve got to do, let’s do it.’ We’re going to go from there. I’m looking forward to it. I’m kind of excited about it, honestly.”

For a guy who has been among the better players in baseball as recently as 2015, and face of the Pirates for nearly a decade, the recent struggles have to be frustrating for McCutchen. And, they haven’t just been at the plate. Prior to this season, He was moved from his customary center field to right field to make way for Starling Marte, who is better defensively.

Hopefully, the move gets McCutchen’s bat going again as the Pirates surely could use it. They are 22-26 and in last place in the National League Central Division.