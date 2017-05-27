Angels closer Cam Bedrosian close to rehab assignment

The Los Angeles Angels may be getting their lights-out closer back soon.

The OC Register’s Jeff Fletcher reports that Bedrosian faced batters Saturday during extended spring training. Fletcher believes Bedrosian is close to being sent out for a rehab assignment.

#Angels RHP Cam Bedrosian (groin) faced hitters today at extended spring. First time since he's been out. Rehab assignment likely close. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 27, 2017

Bedrosian, 25, last pitched on April 21 and went on the DL afterwards with a groin injury. He was 1-0 with three saves, a 0.00 ERA and 0.90 WHIP this season. He picked up where he left off last season when he posed a 1.12 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 40.1 innings.

Although Bedrosian does have three saves this season, the Angels could decide to continue with Bud Norris in the closer role as he’s picked up nine saves this season. Huston Street is also coming off the DL soon and could figure into the mix for saves. The Angels would be wise to give the role back to Bedrosian, who has been their most effective reliever.