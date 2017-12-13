Angels GM ‘pleased’ with results of Shohei Ohtani’s physical

The Los Angeles Angels don’t seem to be too concerned about the medical status of Shohei Ohtani.

News came out on Monday that Ohtani had a platelet-rich plasma injection in October. Then on Tuesday, it was revealed that the injection was for a UCL issue in Ohtani’s pitching elbow.

What’s important to note is that all MLB teams were made aware of these medical issues PRIOR to bidding on Ohtani. It’s not like anyone was hoodwinked after signing him, contrary to the incorrect interpretation by some.

After the news about Ohtani’s UCL came out Tuesday, Angels GM Billy Eppler showed no signs of concern over Ohtani and said the team is “pleased” with the results of their physical conducted on the pitcher.

“Shohei underwent a thorough physical with MRI scans to both his elbow and his shoulder. Those are scans we conduct whenever we sign a pitcher. Based on the readings of those MRIs, there are not signs of acute trauma in the elbow. It looks consistent with players his age. We are pleased with the results of the physical and we are very happy to have the player.”

Considering that every team was made aware of Ohtani’s medical status and knew about his PRP injection and UCL issue, and 27 of 30 teams still wanted to sign him, it’s obvious everyone felt he was worth the investment.

Ohtani comes cheaply, so he won’t have to do much to recoup all of his value, though of course nobody wants to see his career derailed by elbow problems.