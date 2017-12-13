Angels reportedly acquire Ian Kinsler from Tigers

The Los Angeles Angels had a hole at second base that they were looking to fill, and it sounds like they have done so via a trade with the Detroit Tigers for Ian Kinsler.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday that the Angels acquired Kinsler from Detroit, though terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Tigers are rebuilding and had no real need for Kinsler, who was owed $11 million for 2018. They were shopping him last season, and the Angels actually claimed him off waivers, so their interest in the second baseman was well known.

Kinsler only batted .234 last season, though his 22 homers and 55 walks gave him a respectable .725 OPS. The Angels are hoping the 35-year-old can perform closer to the level he showed in 2016 when he batted .288 with 28 homers.

Interestingly, the Angels have benefited from Detroit’s fire sale. They also acquired Justin Upton from the Tigers last season and extended him this offseason.