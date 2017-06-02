Angels sign Michael Bourn in response to OF injuries

The Los Angeles Angels are hurting in their outfield and decided to sign Michael Bourn to a minor league contract.

The Angels signed Bourn on Friday and sent him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Bourn signed with the Orioles to a minor-league deal earlier this year but exercised an opt-out clause and was released by Baltimore last week.

Bourn was once upon a time considered by some to be a good player, as evidenced by the 4-year, $48 million deal the Indians signed him to in 2013. But his play has dropped off since his good seasons with Atlanta that helped him earn his big contract, and at 34, he’s not as valuable in the field as he once was. He still batted a steady .264 and stole 15 bases for the Orioles last season.

The Angels have some injuries in the outfield and need depth. Mike Trout could be out for two months because of a thumb injury, and Cameron Maybin was just placed on the DL with an oblique injury.