Angels reportedly have had talks with CC Sabathia

Landing Shohei Ohtani may just be the start of a big offseason for the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels have had talks with free agent pitcher CC Sabathia, according to the New York Post’s George A. King III.

Sabathia will turn 38 in July and has thrown over 3,400 innings during his career (including the postseason), so he has a lot of mileage. But he’s turned in two strong seasons in a row for the Yankees and was especially good during their playoff run. Sabathia went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 148.2 innings last season. He had a 2.37 ERA in the postseason.

Sabathia has made it clear that he would like to return to the Yankees.