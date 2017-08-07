Angels teammates make a mess of Mike Trout on his birthday

Mike Trout received a pretty disgusting birthday present from his teammates on Monday.

Trout turned 26 on Monday, which is incredible given all he’s already accomplished in the game. That mattered little when his Los Angeles Angels teammates dumped all kinds of junk on him in the shower as a birthday gag:

We saw everything from eggs to Slurpees to baby powder and a coffee product dumped on him. The egg getting smashed on him probably left a mark, too.

It’s good to know that Trout is such a good sport about it.