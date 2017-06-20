Anthony Rizzo will not be disciplined for collision with Austin Hedges

Anthony Rizzo violated the Buster Posey rule when he collided with Austin Hedges at the plate during Monday’s Cubs-Padres game, but the first baseman will avoid discipline despite violating the rule.

MLB chief executive officer Joe Torre spoke with Rizzo and both teams to let them know that Rizzo violated the rule. However, Torre will not discipline Rizzo further.

Antthony Rizxo talked to Joe Torre of MLB today . "Good conversation no fine or suspension Rizzo said — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) June 20, 2017

Torre told Rizzo he violated the rule. Again, no discipline. Riz says nothing malicious about his slide. #Cubs — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) June 20, 2017

Rizzo was called out on the play (full details here), and the collision did not have a major impact on the game, other than Hedges leaving with a thigh bruise.

San Diego manager Andy Green was fuming after the game and called the play a “cheap shot” by Rizzo. Chicago manager Joe Maddon approved of what Rizzo did.