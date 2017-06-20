Ad Unit
Anthony Rizzo will not be disciplined for collision with Austin Hedges

by Larry Brown

Anthony Rizzo violated the Buster Posey rule when he collided with Austin Hedges at the plate during Monday’s Cubs-Padres game, but the first baseman will avoid discipline despite violating the rule.

MLB chief executive officer Joe Torre spoke with Rizzo and both teams to let them know that Rizzo violated the rule. However, Torre will not discipline Rizzo further.

Rizzo was called out on the play (full details here), and the collision did not have a major impact on the game, other than Hedges leaving with a thigh bruise.

San Diego manager Andy Green was fuming after the game and called the play a “cheap shot” by Rizzo. Chicago manager Joe Maddon approved of what Rizzo did.


