Anthony Rizzo homers in first at-bat as Cubs leadoff hitter (Video)

Anthony Rizzo responded to his first time atop the Cubs’ batting order in impressive fashion.

Joe Maddon has been searching for someone he feels comfortable with hitting leadoff all season. So far, Javier Baez, Ian Happ, Jon Jay, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Szczur, and Ben Zobrist have each manned the top spot. On Tuesday, it was Rizzo’s turn and it didn’t take long for the decision to pay dividends. The first baseman drove the second pitch he saw from Zack Wheeler to straightaway center field for a home run.

First impressions go a long way. pic.twitter.com/9vkyUIJJUe — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2017

Ideally, Rizzo wouldn’t be hitting leadoff for the Cubs. However, general ineffectiveness at the spot as led Maddon to tinker with his lineup card. And, it sounds like Rizzo has been lobbying to give it a shot.

Anthony Rizzo told us he has been lobbying Joe Maddon to move him into the lead off spot. @espn1000. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) June 13, 2017

Rizzo came into the game sporting a .390 on-base percentage, so moving him to the top does make sense from the standpoint of putting that skill to good use. There might be something to this.