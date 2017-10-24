Anthony Rizzo comes through for young cancer patient

Anthony Rizzo came through for a young cancer patient who lost an autographed picture of the Chicago Cubs first baseman.

12-year-old Abby Schrage has been in St Louis Children’s Hospital during her second battle with brain cancer. In June, Schrage received an autographed photo of Rizzo, who overcame childhood cancer, as well as a personalized letter from the Cubs first baseman. Schrage kept the photo in her hospital room as inspiration.

But the Schrage family says the photo has been missing from the hospital room since Friday.

The hospital is investigating what happened to the photo, while the family is asking for it back. They might not need it now.

After hearing what happened, Rizzo sent the girl an autographed jersey as well as another autographed photo, according to the Chicago Tribune.

As awesome as this is from Rizzo, it might not come as a surprise to many. Rizzo is a philanthropist and was the Cubs’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award this year.