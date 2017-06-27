Ad Unit
Ex-Mets pitcher Anthony Young dies due to brain tumor

June 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

New York Mets

Anthony Young, a former MLB pitcher known for putting together a dubious streak during his career, has died at the age of 51.

The New York Mets, for whom Young pitched for three seasons, shared the sad news on Twitter Tuesday:

Young had been battling an inoperable brain tumor.

Young pitched for three teams during his six-year big league career from 1991-1996. He went 15-48 with a 3.89 career ERA. He is most known for losing an MLB record 27 consecutive decisions spanning two seasons. He went 1-16 in 1993 despite having a reasonable 3.77 ERA.


