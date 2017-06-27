Ex-Mets pitcher Anthony Young dies due to brain tumor

Anthony Young, a former MLB pitcher known for putting together a dubious streak during his career, has died at the age of 51.

The New York Mets, for whom Young pitched for three seasons, shared the sad news on Twitter Tuesday:

We are saddened by the passing of former #Mets pitcher Anthony Young. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/A938QVq7xc — New York Mets (@Mets) June 27, 2017

Young had been battling an inoperable brain tumor.

Young pitched for three teams during his six-year big league career from 1991-1996. He went 15-48 with a 3.89 career ERA. He is most known for losing an MLB record 27 consecutive decisions spanning two seasons. He went 1-16 in 1993 despite having a reasonable 3.77 ERA.