Saturday, August 19, 2017

Aroldis Chapman removed as Yankees closer

by Larry Brown

Aroldis Chapman has been removed as the New York Yankees’ closer.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Saturday that Chapman is out as closer but will be used in other roles to see if that helps the southpaw improve.

The move appeared imminent. After Chapman fared poorly against the Red Sox on Friday night, Girardi refused to commit to the reliever as the team’s closer. Now he has made it official that Chapman is out.

Chapman has allowed runs in each of his last four appearances. Friday’s outing was his first since hurting his hamstring on Tuesday. Perhaps he needs more of a break before being thrown into such high-stress situations again.

