Aroldis Chapman to undergo testing on hamstring

Aroldis Chapman will undergo testing after experiencing a hamstring issue on Tuesday night.

Chapman struggled for the third consecutive outing, though he managed to get the save in the New York Yankees’ 5-4 win over the Mets. Chapman hurt himself after getting a groundout to end the game.

After the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Chapman would undergo testing.

Aroldis Chapman will undergo further tests after tweaking his hamstring on the final play of the game Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/IqozUQN1Zk — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 16, 2017

The closer said he wasn’t worried about his hamstring.

Aroldis Chapman said he felt tightness in his hamstring coming off the mound "but it's nothing to worry about." #Yankees — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 16, 2017

Chapman has allowed five runs in his past three outings and now has a 3.89 season ERA. If he needs to miss any time, the Yankees should be in good hands with Dellin Betances, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle.