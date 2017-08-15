Ad Unit
Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Aroldis Chapman to undergo testing on hamstring

August 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Aroldis Chapman Yankees

Aroldis Chapman will undergo testing after experiencing a hamstring issue on Tuesday night.

Chapman struggled for the third consecutive outing, though he managed to get the save in the New York Yankees’ 5-4 win over the Mets. Chapman hurt himself after getting a groundout to end the game.

After the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Chapman would undergo testing.

The closer said he wasn’t worried about his hamstring.

Chapman has allowed five runs in his past three outings and now has a 3.89 season ERA. If he needs to miss any time, the Yankees should be in good hands with Dellin Betances, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus